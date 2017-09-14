Dancing with the Stars Fans Can Win Big by Guessing Season 25's Winner Thanks to New Fantasy League

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

It may not be for a Mirroball Trophy, but Dancing with the Stars fans will get the chance to compete for a prize during season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition.

ABC has launched the first-ever official DWTS Fantasy League, a game that allows players to predict which couple will win the season. Players earn points for correct predictions, and each point is an entry into the grand-prize drawing for a chance to win a trip for four to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii and other exclusive prizes.

Beginning Sept. 19, the day after the season 25 premiere, fans can also play the weekly game to earn more points and chances to win.

Each week, players choose three couples they predict will earn the highest scores in that week’s episode(s). Each point the couples earn on the show is another entry towards the grand-prize and first-prize sweepstakes.

Here is the full list of the season 25 pairings:

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.