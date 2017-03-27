RHOBH's Erika Girardi Puts Sexist Double Standards on Blast After Her Dancing with the Stars Routine Was Called 'Raunchy'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (a.k.a. club diva Erika Jayne) is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Girardi, 45, and her pro dancer partner Gleb Savchenko, 33, on Twitter!

Let me tell you, there is nothing like a Dancing with the Stars live show.

Gleb and I performed in the middle of the show so we split our downtime between watching the other couples perform and getting in some last-minute rehearsals. I really enjoyed watching the other couples dance and seeing the audience’s energy and feedback.

I was nervous when I stepped out on stage for our routine, but I was so excited to show everyone what we’d been working on all week. I was so happy with what Gleb had created for us. I thought it looked great and was fun and different from everyone else’s — definitely signature Erika Jayne.

Of course there are things I wish I would have done better, but I’m never happy with my performance. Right after we got backstage Gleb asked, “Where are you going?” I went straight to my phone and watched it back. Then I had to take a red-eye flight to go film Watch What Happens Live in New York and I just was watching it over and over, pulling it apart.

I totally agreed with the judges. I needed to work on the transfer of weight and balance. I knew that was happening during the performance. I could feel it.

As for the comments from head judge Len Goodman about the dance being “raunchy,” he’s totally entitled to his opinion but I didn’t feel that was the case and I’m also allowed to disagree.

I thought there was a lot of sexy in the entire lineup last week. Look at Bonner and Sharna’s routine! The crowd was going crazy for it. But that’s that’s the price you play for owning your sexuality and not being afraid and being fearless and being yourself as a woman. You’re held to a different standard and judged differently than men. But that doesn’t mean I’m stopping!

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing with the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

That said, this week Gleb and I are dancing a foxtrot. It’s still going to be really sexy but in a very refined and fun way just because of the nature of the dance.

I’m finding the foxtrot easier than last week’s salsa. Last week, I was doing doing splits and extensions, but this week I don’t have to do any of that. It’s a far more reserved dance and it’s much slower, which means I don’t have to rush as much to keep up. I can really live in the music a bit and if I keep my frame right and my head and my feet, I should be able to pull it off.

I’m really having a great time. I wake up every day excited to go to the studio and rehearse and learn something new and continue to get better. I can’t wait for the show on Monday! I mean, every week we get to put on a different show! I’m totally into it. I feel like a little girl just having a blast getting to do the biggest show in the world!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.