DWTS Dedicates Show to 'Everyone Touched By The Senseless Violence in Las Vegas,' Says Host Tom Bergeron

Before the remaining 11 couples took the stage Monday night, Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron dedicated the show to those affected by Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and 527 injured as of air time.

“There’s an old saying that the show must go on, and it will,” he said at the start of the show, which started slightly behind schedule due to special ABC update on the tragedy. “But first, all of us at Dancing with the Stars want to send our love thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Please know that we are doing tonight’s show with your foremost in our minds and hearts.”

Bergeron, 62, then shared that there wouldn’t be an elimination on Monday’s guilty pleasure themed night.

After The Property Brother‘s Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater kicked off the evening with an Argentine tango inspired by his love of true crime shows, Bergeron gave the HGTV star — a Las Vegas resident — a chance to respond to Sunday’s events.

“I lived in Vegas for many years,” Scott, 39, said. “I want to say that all of our hearts here are with the families affected. It’s a really sad situation but just know that we’re here. Our prayers are here for you guys and we’re here to support.”

Cohost Erin Andrews also revealed that pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be dancing with Vanessa Lachey due to an unspecified “personal issue.” Alan Bersten, who was eliminated last week with pop star Debbie Gibson, stepped in to perform with the TV personality.

