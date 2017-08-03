13 Couples Who Found Romance in the Dancing with the Stars Ballroom

VAL CHMERKOVSKIY & JENNA JOHNSON

The Dancing with the Stars cast mates both expressed their affection for each other with cuddly photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts in August 2017. But their romance isn't new — the dancing duo have been dating off and on for the past two years.

In February 2016, they were spotted getting cuddly while out and about in West Hollywood for lunch. At the time, Johnson caressed Chmerkovskiy’s hair and face as they dined and were seen walking down the street with their arms wrapped around each other.