Watch Dancing with the Stars Contestant Charo Surprise Her Pro Partner by Jumping Out of a Box

When Charo met her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Keo Motsepe for the first time, she knew a plain old handshake wouldn’t do. Instead, she decided to go for something bold.

In an exclusive clip ahead of DWTS‘ Season 24 premiere on Monday, Charo is seen dressed up in a bright blue, green and pink leotard dress as she hides in a giant sparkly silver box.

“I can’t take it any longer. I’m very excited!” she says as she climbs into the box.

Motsepe then walks in and see the box, asking, “Hello?”

Charo, 66, then proves we’re in for an exciting season as she pops out of the box, shaking maracas as streamers fall from the ceiling. She wraps her legs around Motsepe and gives him a hug while he looks stunned.

“I’m lucky,” she says. “I was hoping please, please God, don’t give me an ego-maniac. No, he’s fabulous.”

FROM COINAGE: Can You Still Pay With a Torn Dollar Bill?

Catch the full episode, and see all of the other contestants meet their partners for the first time, on the Season 24 premiere Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.