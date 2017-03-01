New Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed! Find Out the Celebrity-Pro Pairings Competing on Season 24

It’s time to head back to the ballroom!

The cast of Dancing with the Stars season 24 was officially revealed on Good Morning America Wednesday — and PEOPLE has the full list below.

“I’m nervous but also so excited,” Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tells PEOPLE exclusively of being among the 12 stars vying for the Mirrorball Trophy this season. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for such a long time.”

Among the returning pro dancers are two engaged couples: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, and Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. So could it be a fiancé showdown in the finals this year?

For a full breakdown of the pairings — and who PEOPLE thinks has a shot at the Mirrorball Trophy — check out our couples gallery.

Here is the full list of celebrity-pro parings for season 24, which debuts March 20 on ABC:

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 19, and Sasha Farber, 33.

Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, 47, and Artem Chigvintsev, 34.

Former Glee star and Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37.

Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, 20, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 30.

Singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (a.k.a. Erika Jayne), 45, and Gleb Savchenko, 33.

Legendary TV personality Charo, 65, and Keo Motsepe, 27.

The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, and Peta Murgatroyd, 30.

Actor and former wrestler Mr. T, 64, and Kym (Johnson) Herjavec, 40.

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan, 46, and Witney Carson, 23.

Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton, 29, and Sharna Burgess, 31.

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, 39, and Lindsay Arnold, 23.

NFL free agent Rashad Jennings, 31, and Emma Slater, 28.

Season 24 0f Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.