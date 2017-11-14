6 Dancing with the Stars Contestants Who Overcome Physical Obstacles to Rule the Ballroom

VICTORIA ARLEN

Arlen's prowess on the dance floor is even more impressive when you remember that at one point not so long ago, doctors didn't think she'd ever walk again. She was diagnosed with transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, two autoimmune disorders that cause inflammation of the brain and the spinal cord, which led her to become full paralyzed for two years. Eventually, she began to regain control of her body and went on to win one gold and three silvers at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, for swimming. And after almost 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned to walk again.

Her latest endeavor? Trying her hand (or rather, feet!) at ballroom — even though she can't feel her legs. Of her decision to join the competition in season 25, she told PEOPLE: “I want the other Victorias out there, the people that are suffering or going through something, to keep fighting." On her season, she was quite the inspiration: Arlen made it to the top five and the semi-finals before she was sent home.