It's Getting Steamy in the Ballroom! DWTS' Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess on Their 'Obvious Chemistry'

The chemistry was palpable between bull rider Bonner Bolton and pro dancer Sharna Burgess when they took to the dance floor on Monday’s season premiere of Dancing with the Stars — they can’t even pretend to deny it!

“I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps,'” Bolton told PEOPLE of his dance partner after Monday’s show. “She’s obviously beautiful.”

Burgess, 31, couldn’t help but blush while Bonner, 29, gushed.

“Oh gosh,” she told reporters. “I am a professional. Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

“I’ll be the first to say that she is as 100 percent a professional as she is beautiful,” echoed Bonner, who previously told PEOPLE it was adoration at first sight for him. “She’s a great teacher. She’s pushing me hard I’m working hard. I just want to make her proud.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.