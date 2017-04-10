Simone Biles Teases Emotional Dancing with the Stars Routine: 'I Hope It Inspires People'

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE! Follow Biles, 20, and her pro dancer partner Sasha Farber, 33, on Twitter!

I actually felt pretty comfortable and confident going into last week’s show and was excited going into my routine! It was a lot of fun getting to channel Elvis Presley, and I really thought Sasha and I came together in our dance.

The feedback from the judges was pretty good, but it is still so nerve-wracking to hear their thoughts when they’re sitting right in front of me. But I’m working to feel good about that part of the experience too.

It really sucked seeing Charo leave last week. It’s sad because she has an amazing personality and was so fun to be around. She’s really going to be missed. But it makes us all realize that this is a competition and people have to go home. I wish we could just all keep dancing!

Tonight, Sasha and I are dancing a Viennese waltz. It’s a slower and more passionate dance than we’ve been doing. The fast dances are fun, but I’m really enjoying this slower routine because it’s so different from what I do in gymnastics.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

This is Most Memorable Year Week, so we are all telling a little story in addition to dancing. Obviously, the Olympics were a really big moment in my life, but I chose to go with something earlier in my life.

I don’t want to give away too many details, but I’ve chosen to honor a person who has been extremely important in my life. Without them, I wouldn’t have achieved what I have and be who I am.

It means the world to me that I’m getting the chance to honor them with this dance. I can’t say thank you enough to them, so hopefully this dance starts it off well. I think it will be a little bit sad but also exciting and I hope it inspires people.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.