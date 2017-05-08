Simone Biles Reveals Why Dancing with the Stars Is 'Scary'

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE! Follow Biles, 20, and her pro dancer partner Sasha Farber, 33, on Twitter!

I was really sad at the end of last week’s show.

Saying goodbye to Nick [Viall] and Nancy [Kerrigan] was hard because they would often train at the same studio as Sasha and me and we would show each other our routines a lot as we went through the week. I’m going to miss that.

It’s crazy that there are only five couples left in the competition. I can still remember my first day of rehearsal so vividly. It’s all gone by so quickly. But this journey has been incredible and I can’t wait to see what else is to come.

This week we have two routines to perform: a foxtrot and then our trio dance, which is a paso doble with [troupe member Brittany Cherry].

Sasha chose those two dances for this week because he wanted to show off both sides of my personality on one night. The foxtrot shows off my happy, cheery side and the paso doble is much more aggressive and intense.

Getting to do the trio dance with Brittany has been a lot of fun. We love, love, love Brittany so much and I really enjoy dancing beside her because she’s someone I’ve always enjoyed watching perform. I can learn a lot from her.

The paso doble has been really great because it’s all about being sharp and aggressive, which is a lot more like gymnastics than most of the other dances I’ve had to learn for the show.

But doing something that reminds me so much of gymnastics has also made me realize how much I’ve grown while competing on DWTS. Being in front of a camera and opening up has been a very different experience, something I’m not used to.

With gymnastics, I’m only to someone wanting to pop into a practice a couple of times a year. On DWTS, there are cameras around all the time and they’re always asking me to share what I’m thinking. To have to be camera ready so much is different, but I’m glad that people are getting to see a side of me that they’ve never seen before. It’s scary in a way, but then I’m glad they get to know me.

I just hope they keep voting!

