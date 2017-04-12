All of Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton's Most Flirtatious Moments — On and Off Stage!

We’re approaching week 5 of Dancing with the Stars, and if there’s one thing that’s got everyone talking it’s Bonner Bolton and his pro dance partner Sharna Burgess‘ very obvious chemistry.

Even though they’ve insisted they’re not dating, in honor of all those #TeamDenimNDiamonds fans out there, we’ve rounded up the pair’s most flirtatious moments yet — and here’s to hoping there are many more to come.

The first time they met.

Before Bolton, 29, and Burgess, 31, even took the stage, sparks were already flying. For starters, their introduction was straight out of a movie: The two first met at Bolton’s family ranch in Texas.

“I showed up in skinny jeans and Louboutins and was very unprepared for the situation I was in,” Burgess told PEOPLE after the cast reveal last month in New York City. “All of a sudden, Bonner is walking towards me with his horse and his cowboy hat down — I couldn’t see his face. I was like: ‘Okay, where am I?!’ It was sunset — it looked amazing.”

#FBF To that one time when I was THAT GIRL that wore louboutins to a ranch…….. #fail #badcowgirl #dwts A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

“I looked up and saw her and I was a little bit speechless, I have to say,” confessed Bolton. “Obviously, everyone is telling me how great of a partner I have, but I think it’s pretty easy to see — she’s not hard on the eyes!”

Their incredible premiere night.

They scored a 22 for their debut dance — a cowboy-themed Cha Cha — but what everyone was really blown away by was the palpable chemistry between the two on night one.

“I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps,’ ” Bolton told PEOPLE of his dance partner after the premiere. “She’s obviously beautiful.”

Burgess, meanwhile, couldn’t help but blush — though she maintained the two had a job to do first.

“Oh gosh,” she told reporters. “I am a professional. Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

That crotch graze.

Of course, we can’t mention the premiere night without bringing up the big moment that went viral almost instantly: #HandGate, a.k.a. when cameras caught Bolton’s hand falling directly between Burgess’ thighs as he absentmindedly wrapped his arm around her — all while fellow contestant Nick Viall and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were joining Erin Andrews backstage to find out their scores.

Sharna and Bonner can I be invited to the wedding #dwts pic.twitter.com/boUalCvDQl — Chelsea Greenstein (@chelseaaagreen) March 21, 2017

Burgess quickly and discreetly relocated his hand, and both later explained the incident was an innocent mistake.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bolton swore that the “hand placement that went south, so to speak,” was “totally unintentional.”

“I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta’s performance and I was looking at the TV screen,” Bolton explained. “I felt her bump into me, but I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me.”

Burgess also took to Twitter to defend Bolton.

“Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional is straight up stupid,” she wrote. “He is a true gentleman and absolutely would never. It was an innocent accident.”

Loverz its #clapbackseason Lets talk about the awkward hand… actually since I've had #nipplegate already, lets just call it #handgate pic.twitter.com/yhdAQwlkfx — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional…is straight up stupid. As in lacking th intelligence to realize it was innocent — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

Then those ppl are ridiculous and gossip hungry fools … he is a true gentleman and absolutely would never. It was an innocent accident https://t.co/Hmq9wuUKuZ — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

Their romantic night out on the town.

The day after the premiere, Bolton and Burgess were spotted enjoying a night out at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, while filming a DWTS segment — and let’s just say the sparks were flying as the two waltzed around the bar with their arms around one another.

Fixin ta get me some of these here boots y'all 😉🤠💋(how'd I do?) #cowgirlinthemaking #teamdenimNdiamonds A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Pretty much every single one of their dances.

They may not be making the top three in terms of scores, but week after week, these two are giving it their all in the ballroom. The result? Some pretty swoon-worthy dance floor footage. See for yourself!

Their adorable Instagram shoutouts.

It’s safe to say that even if they’re not an official couple, Bolton and Burgess have a lot of love for one another. The two are regularly sending each other sweet shoutouts on Instagram — especially in honor of this week’s episode, in which the two performed an emotional routine inspired by the day the professional bull rider broke his neck in a near-fatal riding accident.

“So much strength and vulnerability at the same time,” Burgess gushed on Instagram. “Never a prouder moment with you @bonner_bolton, and what an honor to be able to tell your story for you and with you. Thank you for trusting me, and for inspiring millions of people that are struggling through injuries, loss or pain of any kind, you’ve given people a reason to hold on to hope.”

So much strength and vulnerability at the same time. Never a prouder moment with you @bonner_bolton, and what an honor to be able to tell your story for you and with you. Thank you for trusting me, and for inspiring millions of people that are struggling through injuries, loss or pain of any kind, you've given people a reason to hold on to hope. ❤ A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

I want to thank an amazing young lady today for helping tell my story this week @sharnaburgess @dancingabc it has been an honor and a privilege working with you ma'am 🙏🏻 #sneakpeak A post shared by Bonner Bolton (@bonner_bolton) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

“I want to thank an amazing young lady today for helping tell my story this week @sharnaburgess,” Bolton wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of the two rehearsing their dance. “It has been an honor and a privilege working with you ma’am.”

“I saw those tears streaming down his face. I let him know it was now about him and I,” Burgess, who was shown wiping away his tears before the performance, told PEOPLE after the show. “I told him: ‘I’ve got you, and we’re gonna get through this together.’ I let him know that I was his teammate and I was right there for him.”

And last but not least, that time they channeled Titanic‘s Jack and Rose.

Because it doesn’t really get much more perfect.

😍 @bonner_bolton Look! I had no idea that we were channeling Jack and Rose! #teamdenimndiamonds A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.