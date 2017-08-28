Find Out Which Former Pros are Returning to the Dancing with the Stars Troupe for Season 25

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars’ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

The Dancing with the Stars troupe will feature some familiar faces when season 25 launches in September.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Artur Adamski, Britt Stewart and Hayley Erbert are heading back to the ballroom.

Johnson competed as a pro as the partner of former Disney star Jake T. Austin during season 23 in 2016, and Farber has been a pro four times, most recently placing fourth with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles during season 24 in the spring.

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing Pro Mark Ballas Teases His Upcoming DWTS Partner in Three Words

ABC revealed Aug. 24 that Mark Ballas is returning as a pro dancer after a two-season hiatus. He will be joined by Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

PEOPLE has previously reported that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will compete this season.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.