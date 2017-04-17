Peta Murgatroyd is back in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom just months after welcoming son Shai with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy in January — and she’s blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Murgatroyd, 30, and her partner, The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 37, on Twitter!

So, last week defied even my high expectations. I had been hoping for us to get at least three 7s and an 8 from the judges and we ended up with two 8s!

I am so proud of how Nick is progressing. I think he had a lot of fun getting into character for the routine last week and really embraced his Bachelor journey. It was also great having Vanessa be a part of the routine. I think it was the perfect ending.

Saying goodbye to Mr. T was hard, especially on Most Memorable Year week. That week is always so emotional and it’s difficult to send someone off right after they bare their soul in the ballroom. Mr. T is such a kind, funny, energetic man. He is going to be missed.

But what a better way to follow up MMY week than with Disney week?! I love Disney week because it’s all about fun and everyone is in a good mood. I think even the judges are a little more lenient than usual because the night just has this incredible energy.

Nick and I are doing a Pinocchio-themed dance and Nick is fully embracing the entire story. I think it makes it a little easier for him to play a character than to just go out there and dance. He’s been so great about committing to the costume and the character and the dance.

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars Exclusive: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Updates Heather Morris on His Injury

I think Pinocchio is a great character for Nick because, in the past, he’s gotten some comments about being a little stiff. This week, that natural stiffness is going to work in our favor as part of the character!

I’m so excited to see everyone else’s routines! I know Maks was hoping to be back on the dance floor this week, but I don’t think that’s going to be happening. At home, he’s dancing around a little and is able to put more and more weight on his leg but he’s not fully back to where he was before his injury. I’m really hoping — and I know he’s hoping — to be back fully next week!

But for now, I’m focusing on tonight’s routine. I think that Nick is feeling more confident after last week’s performance and I’m hoping we can continue our trend of getting better and better scores!