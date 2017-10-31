Dancing with the Stars' Mark Ballas Opens Up About Lindsey Stirling's Rib Injury: 'I Was Really Nervous'

Lindsey Stirling pushed through her pain on this week’s Dancing with the Stars.

Still recovering from a rib injury she suffered Sunday, the violinist hit the dance floor Monday night to perform a speedy paso doblé. Despite the fact that she had been unable to fully rehearse, she earned a 27/30 from the judges — and her pro partner Mark Ballas is just happy that she’s on the mend.

“She’s doing better,” he told reporters after the show. “She wanted to be here tonight [to talk to press], but I told her she needed to go rest and put ice on her ribs. I was with her yesterday when it happened. We took the X-ray — I was really nervous at that point because if there had been a break or a fracture, that would have been a huge problem. There’s no break or fracture. They call it a floating rib.”

“I know that the muscles between the ribs are really painful — it’s the worst,” he said. “It’s going to take a minute. We’re going to ice it, but luckily she’s in a state where she can continue [in the competition].”

Ballas said he went into “mama bear” mode afterwards, but he’s glad she’s doing all right.

“It is what it is, and her health comes first,” he said. “I’m nervous — not just about this, but more importantly about her being okay. Thank god we’re in a position where it looks like she can continue.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.