Dancing with the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Sidelined from Week 2 After Calf Injury

One fan favorite Dancing with the Stars pro won’t be hitting the dance floor this week.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was hurt during rehearsals on Friday and will not be dancing on tonight’s episode, it was announced Monday on Good Morning America.

Cameras were rolling when the injury took place, and Chmerkovskiy, 37, was mid-spin with his partner Heather Morris when he suddenly cried out in pain and clutched at his leg.

“It’s my calf muscle,” he said. “It just felt like something hit it.”

The extent of Chmerkovskiy’s injury is unknown, though according to ABC News he is receiving treatment and will be present in the ballroom on Monday evening to cheer on his partner Morris, 30.

Troupe dancer Alan Bersten will be taking Chmerkovskiy’s place for the time being.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.