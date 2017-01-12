Inside DWTS Pro Louis van Amstel's 'Romantic' First Dance (Ever!) with Husband Joshua Lancaster

With no cake, a female “best man” and a grown woman as flower girl, Louis van Amstel and Joshua Lancaster’s wedding was full of unique moments. But there was one traditional moment the couple was not going to skip: the first dance.

“As much as Louis dances, we’d never danced together,” health pro Lancaster, 27, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of his Dancing with the Stars pro husband.

So van Amstel, 44, put together a routine for himself and his groom to perform for their 137 guests — including van Amstel’s best friend Mary-Margaret Humes, who served as “best man;” his season 9 partner Kelly Osbourne, who served as a flower girl; his season 15 partner Sabrina Bryan; and fellow former DWTS pros Chelsie Hightower and Ashly DelGrosso.

“It was a little bit of a mix of a cha cha, rhumba and paso doble,” says van Amstel. “I’m the dancer, but Josh was the one who really wanted to do it.”

The couple rehearsed the number while vacationing in Bali last year.

“I know people think [learning a dance together] would be romantic, but then they end up fighting and arguing,” says Lancaster. “But, for us, things went great. It was really romantic.”