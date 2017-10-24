See Frankie Muniz's 'Train Wreck' DWTS Dance: The Judges 'Should Have Been Harsher,' Says the Actor

Frankie Muniz isn’t happy with his performance on this week’s Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday night, the Malcolm in the Middle star hit the dance floor for the Movie Night-themed episode, performing a jazz number to “Holly Rock” by Sheila E. He earned a 31/40 from the judges, but Muniz, 31, thinks they went easy on him, calling it his “worst performance” yet. (Watch their dance in the video above.)

“I thought they should have been harsher, to be honest,” Muniz told reporters after the show. “I was surprised that we got even what we did, because in my head it was just train wreck city.”

“I’ve never messed up on the parts that we messed up on, but I messed up on so much,” he admitted. “I hit a few of them, but I did not do good.”

Muniz said he feels “bad” for his pro partner Witney Carson because they “definitely rehearse a lot longer than anyone else does.”

“But that’s because I want to — I want to keep going,” he explained. “I want to keep working on it, so I feel bad because I feel like I let her down. I feel like I didn’t get it close to even what I did in the dress rehearsal a few hours ago. That’s why I’m disappointed, because I know I could do it better. If I was like, ‘Well, that’s the best I can do,’ that’s one thing — but that was bad for me.”

Carson, 24, told reporters she feels like Muniz “is really hard on himself.”

“Obviously we practiced that a million times and he’s done it perfect every single time and then the one time that it counts he messed up, but I think in his head he over-exaggerates it,” she said. “I think that people still enjoyed it!”

“It was still a fun dance,” added Muniz. “I just didn’t do half of it.”

And even though Muniz admitted he still gets “so nervous” before they perform, he’s certainly not ready for the experience to be over.

“I don’t want to go home,” he said. “I love this too much. It’s hard on a day like today because I’m just mad at myself, but that’s also something to love about it — that I care so much about something to have feelings or the emotions to be upset and ecstatic last week. It’s like a roller coaster, but it’s an amazing feeling.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.