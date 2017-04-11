RHOBH's Erika Girardi Says Her Son Will NOT Be Supporting Her in the DWTS Ballroom

Erika Girardi‘s son, Tommy, is an incredibly important part of her life — but he won’t be supporting her in the audience at Dancing with the Stars.

“He watches on TV and supports me at home. He’s my biggest cheerleader but he will not be attending,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told reporters of Tommy after Monday’s episode of DWTS.

Girardi declined to say why her son would not be in attendance (“That’s between us,” she explained), but that’s perhaps not surprising given the fact that Tommy, a cop, has also not appeared on RHOBH even though he lives with his mother and stepfather, Thomas.

“That’s something between my family and myself,” she says of her relationship with her son. “It’s my choice to reveal certain parts of my life and keep others very private.”

But Tommy is not the only family member rooting Girardi on from their mansion. Thomas is also an armchair cheerleader.

“He’s at home cheering and he’s happy for me,” Girardi says of Thomas. “He has the biggest smile and the biggest twinkle in his eye. He couldn’t be sweeter.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.