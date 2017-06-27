7 Dancing with the Stars Feuds That Kicked Up Drama on the Dance Floor
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars Winners: Where Are They Now?
These stars took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy — then what happened?
By People Staff
Posted on
More
Are Bonner & Sharna Next? 12 Couples Who Found Romance in the DWTS Ballroom
Bachelor Nation Fan Favorites Pick Their Front-Runners to Win Rachel Lindsay's Heart
1 of 24
RASHAD JENNINGS
Winner of season 24 (May 23, 2017)
The NFL free agent continued to heat up the dance floor after his win by tackling the DWTS: Live! — Hot Summer Nights tour. Although he enjoyed his time dancing, the running back has his sights set on returning to the gridiron, telling PEOPLE: "I'm in the best shape of my life." —Natalie Stone
2 of 24
LAURIE HERNANDEZ
Winner of season 23 (Nov. 22, 2016)
At 16 years old, Hernandez is the youngest DWTS winner. After her big win with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the Olympic gymnast embarked on the DWTS Live! tour and has been jetting around the world for appearances and partnerships. The most recent highlight: teaming up with her mom, Wanda Hernandez, for the Febreze for Walmart campaign video. As for whether Laurie will make a run for the next Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, “I think so,” she said. “I had such a good experience in 2016, and I’d love to experience that again.” – Patrick Gomez
3 of 24
NYLE DiMARCO
Winner of season 22 (May 24, 2016)
DiMarco, who was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS, was the first deaf contestant to take home the Mirrorball Trophy and has since used his platform to help others. In March, the model – who headlined the Chippendales show in Las Vegas last fall — launched the Nyle DiMarco Signature Series 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with ONEHOPE. And every purchase from the sale will help provide one deaf child and their family with bilingual American Sign Language and English education resources through his other passion project, the Nyle DiMarco Foundation. – Patrick Gomez
4 of 24
BINDI IRWIN
Winner of season 21 (Nov. 24, 2015)
Just as she was doing before winning DWTS with partner Derek Hough, Irwin continues to dedicate her life to honoring her late father’s legacy. In April, the conservationist hosted a Hollywood gala benefiting her family’s conservation organization Wildlife Warriors Worldwide and soon she'll be present at the dedication of her father Steve's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Irwin remains based in her native Austraila but is still going strong with her USA-based boyfriend Chandler Powell. – Patrick Gomez
5 of 24
RUMER WILLIS
Winner of season 20 (May 19, 2015)
Rumer Willis' dancing days may have wrapped, but her on-screen presence certainly hasn't! The daughter of Demi Moore AND Bruce Willis cha-cha'ed from the ballroom to a recurring role on Empire, among other projects. —Natalie Stone
6 of 24
ALFONSO RIBEIRO
Winner of season 19 (Nov. 25, 2014)
After season 19 fan-favorite Ribeiro wrapped his time on DWTS in 2015, he put has since put his hosting duties to practice after taking over DWTS co-host Tom Bergeron's gig emceeing America's Funniest Home Videos. The father of two also frequently appears on morning programs, including GMA, Today and Access Hollywood Live. —Natalie Stone
7 of 24
MERYL DAVIS
Winner of season 18 (May 20, 2014)
Since she skated straight from Olympic gold to best in the balroo, Davis has continued showcasing her dance moves with Olympic partner (and DWTS competitor), Charlie White, focusing on performing as dancers off the ice and opting out of chasing another gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics. —Natalie Stone
8 of 24
AMBER RILEY
Winner of Season 17 (Nov. 26, 2013)
After a run on Glee, Riley put the "T" in triple threat when she and DWTS powerhouse Derek Hough handily earned the Mirrorball Trophy in the show’s 17th season. She’s since gone on to judge a performance competition of her own (BBC’s 2017 musical theater contest, Let It Shine) and take home an Olivier Award for her electric performance as Effie in the London West End production of Dream Girl. —Liam Berry
9 of 24
KELLIE PICKLER
Winner of season 16 (May 21, 2013)
After winning season 16 in 2013 with dance partner Derek Hough, Pickler pursued a few other television endeavors. The American Idol alum voiced a pirate genie (really!) in an episode of Nick Jr.'s Shimmer and Shine and has shown off her winning personality while costarring with singer-songwriter husband Kyle Jacobs on CMT's I Love Kellie Pickler. —Benjamin Vanhoose
10 of 24
MELISSA RYCROFT
Winner of Season 15 (Nov. 27, 2012)
After a brutal live breakup with Bachelor leading man Jason Mesnick in 2009, Rycroft went on to take third place on DWTS season 8 with pro partner Tony Dovolani. The pair, however, would make a triumphant return as all-stars on season 15, rumba-ing their way into fans' hearts. Rycroft has continued to pursue on-air opportunities while raising three kids with husband Tye Strickland, whom she married in 2009. —Liam Berry
11 of 24
DONALD DRIVER
Winner of season 14 (May 22, 2012)
The former standout Green Bay Packer wide receiver claimed the show's crown alongside pro Peta Murgatroyd. Since then, Driver has written a bestselling memoir, Driven, as well as several children's books. He and his wife Betina continue to raise their three children, who were their dad's biggest fans during his DWTS run. —Jack Henkels
12 of 24
J.R. MARTINEZ
Winner of season 13 (Nov. 22, 2011)
An Army veteran and All My Children star who had recovered from extensive combat injuries before he entered the competition, Martinez quickstepped to victory alongside pro Karina Smirnoff. After the show, he used his winner's platform to continue acting and working with fellow burn survivors as a motivational speaker and advocate. —Lanford Beard
13 of 24
HINES WARD
Winner of season 12 (May 24, 2011)
Ward and Kym Johnson danced their way to the crown right before Ward's last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since, he's retired from football and worked as an NFL studio analyst for NBC from 2012–15. He's currently a sports contributor for CNN and has one child with his wife, Lindsey Georgalas-Ward. —Jack Henkels
14 of 24
JENNIFER GREY
Winner of season 11 (Nov. 23, 2010)
How could the star of Dirty Dancing not win a dance competition? Grey came out of the corner and back into the limelight with dance partner Derek Hough, despite opting not to perform her star-making iconic lift on DWTS). Grey shares a daughter, Stella with her husband (and Avengers star) Clark Gregg, and she's done scores of small-screen projects, inluding voice work on Disney's Phineas and Ferb series and a tear-filled episode of Who Do You Think You Are? —Benjamin Vanhoose
15 of 24
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Winner of season 10 (May 25, 2010)
The former Pussycat Doll continued working in music and musical theatre following her victory with partner Derek Hough. She has since released two solo albums while booking gigs in ABC's remake of Dirty Dancing and as a judge for The X Factor UK. —Joelle Goldstein
16 of 24
DONNY OSMOND
Winner of season 9 (Sept. 20. 2009)
The same night Osmond won with partner Kym Johnson, he also performed his hit '70s song "Puppy Love." Osmond underwent a successful vocal surgery in 2015, which required him to not speak for three weeks following the procedure. Osmond now has five grandchildren and has contributed to several showbiz programs (including a 137-episode stint as a commentator on Entertainment Tonight) while also injecting his signature "little bit rock 'n' roll" style) in gigs with his famous sister Marie Osmond, who also competed on DWTS. —Benjamin Vanhoose
17 of 24
SHAWN JOHNSON
Winner of season 8 (May 19, 2009)
Since bringing home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro Mark Ballas, the Olympic gold medalist retired from gymnastics and been inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. In April 2016, she married NFL player, Andrew East and is tackling more on-camera projects. —Joelle Goldstein
18 of 24
BROOKE BURKE
Winner of season 7 (Nov. 25, 2008)
Since scoring the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with partner Derek Hough (himself a six-time Dancing with the Stars champ), Burke has stayed close to the ballroom, co-hosting DWTS from 2010–13. During that time, the mom of four also married David Charvet, who stood by her side as she battled thyroid cancer in 2012. —Lanford Beard
19 of 24
KRISTI YAMAGUCHI
Winner of season 6 (May 20, 2008)
Following in the footsteps of her fellow figure skater Apollo Ohno, Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and her partner, Mark Ballas, set a record for highest premiere score and went on to dominate the sixth season of DWTS in 2008. The World Skating Hall of Famer became an all-time fan favorite, going on to return for a special performance in season 16. Aside from raising two daughters with former hockey pro hubby Bret Hedican, she also wrote a children's book in 2011. —Liam Berry
20 of 24
HELIO CASTRONEVES
Winner of season 5 (Nov. 27, 2007)
Castroneves' near-perfect score in his last freestyle dance with partner Julianne Hough helped him earn first place in season 5. He returned for the all-stars season in 2012, making it to the third week with partner Chelsie Hightower, and has not lost momentum since. As an IndyCar series driver, Castroneves has maintained his need for speed and finished in second place at the 2017 Indianapolis 500. —Alexis Chestnov
21 of 24
APOLO ANTON OHNO
Winner of season 4 (May 22, 2007)
The former short track speed skater, who had earned six Olympic medals before taking the gold with Julianne Hough on DWTS, won two more bronzes in the 2010 Winter Olympics. He retired in 2013 and has since been spotted in the entertainment industry, currently hosting the NBC show Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge. —Alexis Chestnov
22 of 24
EMMITT SMITH
Winner of season 3 (Nov. 15, 2006)
Since taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Cheryl Burke, the ex-Dallas Cowboy was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He continues to build his personal brand throughout the sports-entertainment field while also giving back to the community via Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, which annually awards college scholarships and provides enrichment opportunities to underserved youth. —Jack Henkels
23 of 24
DREW LACHEY
Winner of season 2 (Feb. 24, 2006)
After winning it all with Cheryl Burke the 98 Degrees singer and Broadway star has remained involved with the show, embarking on the three-month DWTS tour and stepping in as replacement host during the fifth season. The father of two and his wife currently run Lachey Arts, a performing arts summer day camp in Cincinnati. —Joelle Goldstein
24 of 24
KELLY MONACO
Winner of season 1 (July 6, 2005)
Seven years after emerging as the show's first-ever winner, Monaco took third alongside Valentin Chmerkovskiy on DWTS season 15. The two then had a nostalgic minute-long performance on the show's 10th anniversary special in 2015. But Monaco's home remains in Port Charles: The General Hospital continues to play Sam McCall, the role that's made her unforgettable since 2003. —Alexis Chestnov
See Also
More
7 Dancing with the Stars Feuds That Kicked Up Drama on the Dance Floor
Are Bonner & Sharna Next? 12 Couples Who Found Romance in the DWTS Ballroom
Bachelor Nation Fan Favorites Pick Their Front-Runners to Win Rachel Lindsay's Heart
More
Lee Accuses Kenny of 'Playing the Race Card' Ahead of Incredibly Tense 2-on-1 Bachelorette Date with Rachel Lindsay
New Mom Tori Roloff Enjoys a Pool Day with Sleepy Baby Jackson
Bachelor Nation Fan Favorites Pick Their Front-Runners to Win Rachel Lindsay's Heart