Dancing with the Stars Winners: Where Are They Now?

LAURIE HERNANDEZ

Winner of season 23 (Nov. 22, 2016)

At 16 years old, Hernandez is the youngest DWTS winner. After her big win with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the Olympic gymnast embarked on the DWTS Live! tour and has been jetting around the world for appearances and partnerships. The most recent highlight: teaming up with her mom, Wanda Hernandez, for the Febreze for Walmart campaign video. As for whether Laurie will make a run for the next Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, “I think so,” she said. “I had such a good experience in 2016, and I’d love to experience that again.” – Patrick Gomez