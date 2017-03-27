Simone Biles: Getting My Dancing with the Stars Steps Down Is No Problem — It's Being Sexy That Trips Me Up!

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE! Follow Biles, 20, and her pro dancer partner Sasha Farber, 33, on Twitter!

Well, I made it through the first week!

To be honest, I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be. I actually had a lot of fun and I felt like it went really well. I will say the night was made a little harder because I went last and had to wait the entire show to dance.

But Sasha kept me busy rehearsing backstage during the show. But I also got to watch a lot of the dances, and it was really exciting to see what people had been working on all week.

I was not expecting to get the highest scores of the night, but I was really happy with how we did the dance. It was one of the best runs of it that we’d done and the energy of the crowd helped so much.

But even though we got a 32 out of 40, getting feedback from the judges was a little scary. In gymnastics we just get a number but on DWTS they get to tell you what they think you did wrong. It’s nice to be told what you need to improve on, but it’s terrifying for that to happen in front of the entire world!

Getting ready for this week’s show has been very different than premiere week. Last week, I think I picked up the dance a little easier, but this week we have cha cha to Jessie J’s “Burning Up” and I’m finding it challenging.

The actual steps are not the hard part. I’m supposed to be sexier in this dance and that’s not something I’ve ever had to do before. Sasha has been really working with me to loosen up my body and to make sure I’m showing the emotion of the dance on my face.

Trying to be sexy is very different from what people are used to seeing from me, but I’m 20 and it’s been really interesting to explore a new side of myself. I hope everyone enjoys it tonight!

