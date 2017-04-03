Watch Simone Biles Hilariously Channel Elvis Presley in Dancing with the Stars Rehearsal

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE! Follow Biles, 20, and her pro dancer partner Sasha Farber, 33, on Twitter!

So my nerves are apparently not going anywhere.

Premiere night I was so nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, but going into our second live show last week I still had nerves because I wanted to do well when we performed our routine.

I feel like I did really well, though!

That was one of the best runs of the dance we’d done. I still need to work on the emotional part of the dance because getting the steps aren’t the only part of it. You have to tell a story. It was scary showing a different side of me that I’d never shown. It was a little forced, but hopefully I get better as we go along with showing the emotional side of things.

It was sad saying goodbye to Chris Kattan. The competition really became a reality once it happened.

We are going to miss Chris. We love him. He’s a funny guy. He walks into the room and the room lights up. It’s sad to see him go and he overcame a lot. He had a broken neck and look at him, he’s out there having a good time. Normani Kordei and Nancy Kerrigan and I were sitting there and were, like, “We do not like this. This is sad.” It’s not a good feeling when anyone has to go home.

So to make sure I’m not the one going home, I know I’ve got to work extra hard every week.

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing with the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

This week it’s Vegas week and Sasha and I are dancing a quickstep to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.”

We are going to try and impersonate Elvis in the beginning. We only have a couple of seconds to get our message across so that puts a little more pressure on us but hopefully we can pull it off. I knew a little about Elvis before this week, but I was born 20 years after his death! I loved getting to learn more about him. He was the king — who doesn’t want to learn all about the king?!

I picked up this dance a lot quicker than any of the other ones, I think maybe because the steps are just a little bit quicker and more repetitive. After the first few seconds, we just jam-packed the rest of the routine with quickstep. Hopefully [head judge Len Goodman appreciates that and gets excited and we get good feedback.

Dancing with the Stars‘ Vegas week airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.