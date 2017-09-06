Let’s hit the dance floor!
The cast of Dancing with the Stars‘ latest season has been announced on Good Morning America — and it may be one of the show’s most star-studded cycles yet.
Here are the full season 25 pairings:
- Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
- ’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
- NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
- Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater
- Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
- YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
- Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
- WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
- Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
- NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
- TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
PEOPLE’s special issue, 25 Seasons of Dancing with the Stars, is out Sept. 15.
The Lacheys are the second married couple to compete on the show. Alexa PenaVega came in sixth place and her husband Carlos made it to the semi-finals on season 21 in 2015.
Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.