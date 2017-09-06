People

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed: Everything You Need to Know About Season 25

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

 

Let’s hit the dance floor!

The cast of Dancing with the Stars‘ latest season has been announced on Good Morning America — and it may be one of the show’s most star-studded cycles yet.

From left: Debbie Gibson, Frankie Muniz, Barbara Corcoran
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic; Adam Bettcher/Getty; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Here are the full season 25 pairings:

PEOPLE’s special issue, 25 Seasons of Dancing with the Starsis out Sept. 15.

The Lacheys are the second married couple to compete on the show. Alexa PenaVega came in sixth place and her husband Carlos made it to the semi-finals on season 21 in 2015.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.