Red Hot & Ready to Dance! Check Out Exclusive Photos of Dancing with the Stars' Opening Number
Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla
1 of 11
Let's Dance!
Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere Monday night – and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at pros Lindsay Arnold and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (and the rest of the new cast) filming the first routine of the season!
2 of 11
An A-Team Entrance
The pro dancers welcome former wrestler and A-Team star Mr. T, who is paired this season with Kym Herjavec (formerly Kym Johnson).
3 of 11
No Pity Here
Mr. T is all smiles as he dances into premiere night.
4 of 11
Riding in Style
Alan Bersten (right) carries in judge Bruno Tonioli.
5 of 11
It Takes Two
Bruno Tonioli and Alan Bersten get into the rhythm of the routine.
6 of 11
A Real Winner
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (also known by her stage name Erika Jayne) is greeted by her pro dancer partner Gleb Savchenko.
7 of 11
Cuchi Cuchi!
Keo Motsepe welcomes his new partner, Charo.
8 of 11
Smooth Smile
Pro dancer Keo Motsepe flashes a grin.
9 of 11
Looking Out
Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (left) and dance troupe member Alan Bersten take in the scene at the shoot.
10 of 11
No Bull
Bull rider and model Bonner Bolton has traded in the rodeos for rumbas as one of the stars competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.
11 of 11
Perfect Pairing
Pro dancer Sharna Burgess made it all the way to the finals last season with IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. Now she'll be trying to win it all with her new partner, Bonner Bolton.
