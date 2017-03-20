Exclusive

Red Hot & Ready to Dance! Check Out Exclusive Photos of Dancing with the Stars' Opening Number

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Let's Dance!

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere Monday night – and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at pros Lindsay Arnold and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (and the rest of the new cast) filming the first routine of the season!

An A-Team Entrance

The pro dancers welcome former wrestler and A-Team star Mr. T, who is paired this season with Kym Herjavec (formerly Kym Johnson).

No Pity Here

Mr. T is all smiles as he dances into premiere night.

Riding in Style

Alan Bersten (right) carries in judge Bruno Tonioli.

It Takes Two

Bruno Tonioli and Alan Bersten get into the rhythm of the routine.

A Real Winner

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (also known by her stage name Erika Jayne) is greeted by her pro dancer partner Gleb Savchenko.

Cuchi Cuchi!

Keo Motsepe welcomes his new partner, Charo.

Smooth Smile

Pro dancer Keo Motsepe flashes a grin.

Looking Out

Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (left) and dance troupe member Alan Bersten take in the scene at the shoot.

No Bull

Bull rider and model Bonner Bolton has traded in the rodeos for rumbas as one of the stars competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Perfect Pairing

Pro dancer Sharna Burgess made it all the way to the finals last season with IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. Now she'll be trying to win it all with her new partner, Bonner Bolton.

