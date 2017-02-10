Reigning Dancing with the Stars champ Laurie Hernandez may still be out on the road with the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour, but it’s already time to get ready for a new crop of celebs to hit the dance floor.

The cast for season 24 of the ABC reality dance competition will be announced March 1 on Good Morning America, and the premiere will air March 20, it was announced Friday.

No casting has been confirmed yet, but it’s safe to assume at least two familiar faces will be returning to the ballroom next month — pro dancers Witney Carson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are featured in the newly released poster promoting the new season.

Val likely won’t be joined by his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who completed last season with Val’s girlfriend, Amber Rose. Maks — whose fiancée Peta Murgatoryd gave birth to their son Shai on Jan. 4 — told PEOPLE in October that he was eager to focus on being a new dad.

“I come from a dirt broke family. I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when [Dancing with the Stars] started,” he said. “For me to be able to take time off in this way … [to have] what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that’s anybody’s dream.”

