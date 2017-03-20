Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Wants Her 'Abs Back' — and Nick Viall's 'Hysterical' Moves Are Helping

Goodbye red roses, hello dancing shoes!

Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor has come to an end, but his Dancing with the Stars journey is only just beginning — and as it turns out, he’s a lot more willing to goof around at dance rehearsals than cocktail parties.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s season 24 premiere, the newly engaged reality star meets up with his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd, who is returning to the hit ABC dance competition after taking a season off to welcome son Shai Aleksander in January.

“Last time I was on Dancing with the Stars, I won,” says Murgatroyd, 30, who took home the season 22 Mirrorball Trophy with former America’s Next Top Model winner Nyle DiMarco last year. “Now I’m back to defend my title — and hopefully get my abs back!”

“I think it’s going to be fun,” says Viall, 36. “No pressure of finding love! Just not sucking.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

And when it comes to having fun, they’re certainly off to a good start — in the clip, Viall has Murgatroyd doubled over with laughter as he flits around the room excitedly.

“All right, now that I’ve moisturized my lips, I’m ready to dance,” he announces.

“Take me seriously!” he demands, gyrating his hips in front of the mirror. “I’m very serious. I’m a very serious man.”

“Look, Peta — I’m dancing!” he exclaims, leaping up and down. “I’m dancing! Look at me.”

“Nick is hysterical,” says Murgatroyd. “I’m actually surprised at how badly he wants to get these steps right.”

Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.