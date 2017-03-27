Peta Murgatroyd Dishes on William Shatner's Surprising Campaign Against Her DWTS Partner Nick Viall

Peta Murgatroyd is back in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom just months after welcoming son Shai with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy in January — and she’s blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Murgatroyd, 30, and her partner, The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 37, on Twitter!

Murgatroyd’s blog for week 2 was completed before Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury that has sidelined him from the competition.

We lived through the first show of the season!

I’m so proud of Nick for getting out there last Monday. He’s not a performer, he’s not a dancer and he’s never acted before, so it was a whole new experience for him. I think getting through premiere week made him realizes what’s expected of him when he’s on stage and what it’s like to be out there with all the crowd and the lights. He’s feeling more comfortable and I’m happy about that.

But we still have a lot of work to do.

There are a lot of entertainers and performers in the competition this years. I think the female celebrities have a leg up on the male celebs. They have a lot more experience than the guys. We have a lot to catch up on, so I’m trying to get Nick up to speed as quickly as possible.

I’m trying to get him up to the level of some of the girls as fast as I can just because I want him to be able to compete against them. All of them are trained in performing and how to move on a stage and that goes a long way in this competition. I think that Nick has just as good a chance as anyone else to be in the finals.

But to do that, we have to win over the audience. We have a lot of supporters out there, but not everyone is a fan yet. Nick never lets anything get to him like that. Some of the stuff they write in our Instagram comments are just hysterical and we have a good laugh about that.

William Shatner has been very vocal about not liking Nick and I just think that’s funny. I have no idea what Shatner has against Nick, but he is one of my fans. That’s why I wrote to him that I am going to get him to love Nick at the end of the day.

I just want everyone to get along and see a new side of Nick. On the reality shows he was sometimes cast as the villain, but what I’ve seen of him, he’s just the biggest joker and we have so much fun. I love that people are noticing that.

As far as rehearsals go, I think this week is going much better than last week. I think Nick has gotten all his nerves out and we’re really able to settle into the dance.

We’re doing a foxtrot, which is completely different from last week’s cha cha because it’s slow and soft. To pull it off, Nick has to have beautiful posture and be able to hold his frame up. I haven’t given him an easy dance but we’re working hard on it and having fun.

But it’s also hard work. He’s exhausted. Everything hurts right now, which is completely normal. He’s learning something so new to him and he’s giving it his best shot.

He is such a hard worker. He doesn’t stop! He doesn’t take breaks! I have to take breaks and have water and rest my legs. I’m still trying to get back to my normal level after my pregnancy. But he’s just, like, “Let’s go Pete! Let’s go. Let’s go again.” I’ll be sitting there resting and he’ll be keeping going.

Nick knows what he’s up against and that he’s not as good as those girls — that’s the honest truth — but we are working on it and I hope that shows this week!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.