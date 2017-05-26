Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei addressed the rumor of a love connection with Dancing with the Stars‘ costar Bonner Bolton on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Friday.

Kordei, who placed third in the reality dancing competition series on Tuesday night’s nail-biting finale, giggled at Ripa’s query about the stars’ romantic potential.

“Well, he asked me out,” Kordei, clad in a periwinkle dress, revealed to Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest. “I said yes, but we haven’t gone on a date yet.”

Ripa said Kordei should take matters into her own hands and invite Bolton, a bull rider who was eliminated in early May after a raunchy performance, to Las Vegas.

“I should invite him to Vegas!” the 20-year-old agreed with Ripa.

Breaking from the music group to compete on DWTS raised eyebrows, and it had some fans speculating Kordei could be indicating she wants to go solo like her former groupmate Camila Cabello did late last year.

“No!” Kordei told PEOPLE. “I mean, we’re definitely all interested in different things and we’ll pursue solo endeavors, but right now Fifth Harmony is still the focus!”

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).