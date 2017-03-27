Grace Under Pressure: Nick Viall Hopes to Be 'Elegant' Despite Threat of First DWTS Elimination

Nick Viall has a big night ahead of him, but he’s feeling hopeful.

In his exclusive PEOPLE vlog this week, the former Bachelor opens up about how he’s feeling heading into week 2 of Dancing with the Stars — and his first potential elimination.

“I can’t wait to see how it goes,” he says. “Week 1 was pretty great. Obviously I was very nervous, it was my first time performing in any kind of atmosphere like that, but overall I thought it went pretty well.”

Viall, 36, and his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd, 30, earned a 24/40 from the judges for their premiere dance last week, a cha cha to DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s “Let Me Love You.”

“I know the judges gave me some pretty good feedback, and I was pretty happy with my scores,” says Viall. “For me, it’s just all about getting better. Hopefully I can stick around and hopefully continue to show improvement.”

This week, Viall and Murgatroyd will be performing a foxtrot — “a very different dance than the cha cha,” warns Viall.

“It’s very technical, and I’m supposed to be graceful and elegant,” he says with a laugh. “So I’m going to do my best version of that. I think we have a great song, and Peta has some great choreography. I’m pretty excited to see how it goes.”

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

The reality star also touched on Murgatroyd’s fiancé and fellow dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who won’t be dancing this week due to a calf injury he suffered during rehearsal on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Maks had an injury this week — he’s not going to be dancing but his replacement is going to kill it and I know Heather [Morris] will be great,” says Viall. “I just kind of feel for Peta because I know she’s a little bit bummed about Maks — it’s her guy, you know, and he wants to be out here. But hopefully Maks will get better and Peta and I will stick around so we can keep up that friendly rivalry we have going. We’ll see how tonight goes!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.