Nick Viall Reveals He Got 'Mixed Reviews' After Shaving His Beard for Dancing with the Stars Disney Week

Nick Viall is no Prince Charming — at least not for Dancing with the Stars Disney week.

In a PEOPLE exclusive vlog, the 36-year-old former Bachelor leading man teases Monday night’s routine with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“I’m Pinocchio — I don’t get to be Prince Charming. I’m a wooden puppet boy, and it’s full-on so I’ve decided just to fully embrace the character, have fun with it,” he shares.

But his transformation for the routine hasn’t been entirely met with limitless enthusiasm as he shares that he’s gotten “mixed reviews” for deciding to shave his beard to play the famed marionette — though he stops short of revealing whether fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi gave her stamp of approval to his newly smooth face.

“The outfit I’m wearing, as you’ll find out, is goofy and playful,” he says, saying he’s hoping to continue showing his range as a performer. “Last week was obviously sexy and sensual with the rumba, and this week’s jazz, and it’s just playful and goofy.”

Speaking of Viall’s sultry Most Memorable Week dance, he looked back on his choice to share a steamy kiss with Grimaldi, 29, in the center of the ballroom.

“It was really awesome to be able to incorporate Vanessa and have her be a part of the end of the dance and just put a really nice bow on what, for me, was I think my best week,” he says.

“I feel like I’m getting better and better,” he adds, revealing he’s been looking forward to tackling the jive, which he’ll potentially perform in the men-versus-women team competition next week if he advances. “I’m really hoping that I’ll have a chance to stick around and see how much better I can maybe get.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.