Naya Rivera Says Glee Costar Heather Morris Has 'Big Shoes to Fill' Following DWTS Winner Amber Riley into the Ballroom

Another Glee alum is stepping into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom — so will Heather Morris be as successful as Amber Riley was?

PEOPLE caught up with Naya Rivera, who recently partnered with Nioxin to promote growth shampoos and treatments for thinning hair, and the actress opened up about how she thinks her former Glee costar Morris will fare on the ABC dance show’s upcoming season 24.

“When I saw the news I was so excited,” gushed Rivera, 30. “I definitely am going to be rooting for her and watching like I was with Amber.”

Riley, 31, previously took home the season 17 Mirrorball Trophy in 2013 alongside partner Derek Hough.

“I feel like Heather’s got some big shoes to fill,” added Rivera. “But I’m not worried about her because she’s a fantastic performer and a great dancer. I think she’s going to bring so much fun to the show. I’m excited!”

Meanwhile, Morris has quite the dancing background herself: The actress was once a back-up dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience Tour and competed on season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance.

The star is partnered with fan-favorite Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who returned last season after a hiatus to compete with Amber Rose. PEOPLE caught up with the duo following the cast announcement earlier this month, and Morris, 30, revealed that she hopes to incorporate some of her past moves into their DWTS routines.

“I definitely think we should,” she said. “People would be excited about it!”

Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.