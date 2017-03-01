Mr. T Promises to Shave His Mohawk for Kids with Cancer If He Wins Dancing with the Stars

Mr. T is first to admit he may not win Dancing with the Stars, but he’s certainly winning Twitter after it was announced he’d be competing on the show’s 24th season.
The former A-Team star took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share a series of tweets about his heartwarming plan heading into the upcoming competition.
“Between me and you, I really can’t dance!” he confessed before promising to do his “very best” in honor of the children at two prominent hospitals: Shriners Hospitals for Children, which specializes in pediatric orthopedics, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip/palate, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility for kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
“Make no mistake about it Fool! I will train and will practice real hard,” vowed Mr. T, 64. “Even when I am tired and sore, I’ll keep rehearsing! Grrr!”
“Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer!” he promised. “GOD bless them!”
And if he doesn’t win, it certainly won’t be for lack of effort.
“If we don’t win, what a Pity! It won’t be because I didn’t try hard!” he continued. “Oh no… ’cause I’m gonna bring it everyday Fool!”
The star also thanked his partner, two-time winner Kym Johnson, for her support in advance.
We’re rooting for you, Mr. T!
Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.