Mr. T: 5 Things to Know About the Dancing with the Stars Contestant

We pity the fool who doesn’t know who Mr. T is!

Now that the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 24 is official, we’re eager to find out more about the competitors who will be cutting a rug this season.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the 64-year-old former A-Team star.

1. Mr. T is not his real name.

He was born Laurence Tureaud in Chicago and was the youngest son in a family with 12 children.

2. He used to be a bodyguard before finding a career in Hollywood.

After working as a bouncer, he turned guarding into a lucrative career and pursued a life of protecting. He protected well-known celebrities such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Steve McQueen, Michael Jackson, Leon Spinks, and Diana Ross, charging upwards of $10,000 per day.

3. Mr. T was once known for his collection of large gold jewelry.

Known for his signature style — a mohawk hair cut, his beard and large amounts of gold jewelry — Mr. T stopped wearing almost all his gold after helping with the cleanup after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

At the time he told Sky News, “As a Christian, when I saw other people lose their lives and lose their land and property … I felt that it would be a sin before God for me to continue wearing my gold. I felt it would be insensitive and disrespectful to the people who lost everything, so I stopped wearing my gold.”

4. He coined the catch phrase, “I pity the fool.”

Mr. T’s famous catch phrase comes from Rocky III, where he played a boxer facing Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in a match.

5. He has vowed to shave his signature mohawk if he wins the DWTS competition this season.

Yes, your read that correctly. Mr. T announced on Wednesday that he will shave off his famous hairdo in honor of children fighting cancer if he brings home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

…Between me and you, I really can't dance! But I will do my very best for the children @shrinershosp and @StJude… — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer! GOD bless them! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017