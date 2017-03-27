Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is Expected to Miss Dancing with the Stars for a 'Few Weeks' After Injury

Maksim Chmerkovskiy will be cheering on his Dancing with the Stars partner Heather Morris from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

A source close to Chermkovskiy tells PEOPLE that the ballroom pro, 37, will not perform “for a few weeks” after he sustained a calf injury in rehearsal on Friday.

The surprising news was announced Monday on Good Morning America after DWTS cameras caught the injury in real time, showing Chmerkovskiy in the middle of spin with Morris when he cried out in pain and clutched his leg.

The new dad, whose fiancée Peta Murgatroyd is also competing on season 24 of DWTS, is receiving treatment and will be present in the ballroom on Monday evening to cheer on Morris, according to ABC News.

As for Morris, 30, she has a secret weapon for her week 2 performance with substitute pro Alan Bersten.

“This week I get to do a little snippet of the type of dancing I do best in this week’s number,” she wrote in her exclusive blog for PEOPLE.com. “I’m just really looking forward to seeing the judges faces when I bust out into my hip-hop moves!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.