Why DWTS' Louis van Amstel Didn't Have Cake at His Winter Wonderland Wedding

Louis van Amstel knew he wanted an unconventional wedding.

“Weddings can look cookie-cutter,” the Dancing with the Stars pro – who wed health coach Joshua Lancaster on Jan. 8 – says in the current issue of PEOPLE. “We threw the checklist out and did what we wanted.”

Lancaster, 27, and van Amstel, 44, exchanged vows Sunday afternoon at a snowy, outdoor wedding at the the Sundance Mountain Resort in Sundance, Utah. After saying their “I do”s in front of their 137 of their closest friends and family – including van Amstel’s best friend Mary-Margaret Humes, who served as best man; his season 9 partner Kelly Osbourne, who served as a flower girl; his season 15 partner Sabrina Bryan and fellow former DWTS pros Chelsie Hightower and Ashly DelGrosso – the wedding guests were treated to a delicious meal, but no cake!

“That’s one of the traditions in a normal wedding that I think is silly and that, for me, is a wasted expense,” says Lancaster. I don’t enjoy cake anyway, so it was easy to cut it – no pun intended.”

Instead, guests were served chocolate-chip bread pudding and fruit cobbler.

Lancaster and van Amstel know their unconventional choice may raise some eyebrows, but they hope they inspire others to do what they want on their big day like they did.

“We aren’t the types to do things the way everyone else does,” says van Amstel. “But if others like our ideas, then great! For us, it was really about just being around great family and friends and sharing our love with them.”