Heather Morris Reveals Which Glee Costars Were the First to Ask for Dancing with the Stars Tickets

Heather Morris will have no problem filling her cheering section at Dancing with the Stars.

The former Beyoncé backup dancer had the audience on their feet after her performance on Monday’s season premiere of the ABC dance competition — and soon that audience will be full of some familiar faces: her former Glee costars Naya Rivera and Kevin McHale.

“I was just talking to Naya and she was, like, ‘Can you get me a seat? I’m so excited!’ And Kevin was the first to be, like, ‘You’re joking! I want to come see you!’ ” Morris, who blogs about her DWTS experience exclusively for PEOPLE, told reporters after Monday’s show, “So you’ll expect those two in particular, but hopefully a couple other people will be coming.”

Morris spent six seasons dancing and singing on Fox’s former musical dramedy and says it was a good training ground for the hectic nature of DWTS‘ live shows.

“I think every show has their circus involvement,” said Morris.

“Yes, but what other show has a circus with so many rhinestones?” asked her pro dancer partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“This is true,” she replied.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.