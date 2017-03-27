Heather Morris Readies a Dancing with the Stars Secret Weapon as Injury Sidelines Pro Maks Chemerkovskiy

Former Glee star Heather Morris is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Morris, 30, with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, on Twitter!

Morris’ blog for week 2 was completed Saturday, a day before her partner injured his calf. Morris will be be performing with troupe member Alan Bersten instead on Monday.

It’s Saturday and I’m at the salon getting in some quality “me time” before the insanity ensues.

To recap on last week, we did the Viennese waltz to Ben Rector’s “Make Me Something Beautiful” and it felt just as beautiful as that gorgeous, yellow dress looked. But leading up to the moment we went live … LIVE! … to the entire nation, I was really trying to keep cool and focused. I really wanted to do my new dance partner, Maks, justice on my newly perfected dance moves.

To be quite frank, I was nervous.

I spent six years on a show where if you mess up during your performance, the director yells “CUT” and you get to just start over from the beginning with a few minor adjustments. That’s no longer the case. This is a scenario where if you mess up, you’re told to man up and continue on dancing like nothing happened. Is that possible?

(With that said, I am very happy to report that I did make it all the way through without something bad happening. Thank goodness.)

To help ease my ever-flowing nerves, the energy in the room really persisted to be fantastic all Monday long.

Throughout the ballroom, people continued to compliment each other and kept each other uplifted, both on and off camera. We watched one another backstage with the utmost attention and congratulated one another the moment someone walked off into the dressing room — which, for a group of celebrities, is almost unheard of.

There was also my entire family — including my 3-year-old son, Elijah — was in the audience watching me. This made my heart so completely full. I really had to keep myself from crying every time I looked at him and my husband throughout the night. Oh, motherhood.

When it was time to do our dance, I really tried to stay in the moment and enjoy myself. We went through the moves and when we finished, I feel great about how the overall performance played out. After we were done on the floor, Maks swept me up to a place called The Sky Box where we were greeted by one of the two show’s hosts, Erin Andrews.

Luckily, there was a commercial break and I was given a moment to slow my roll so I wasn’t huffing and puffing like a bull on camera.

Both Normani Kordei and Nancy Kerrigan were up there and greeted me with huge, genuine smiles and told me how beautiful my dance was. I was so grateful for that. Normani and I got in a quick complaint to one another about how we both got stuck with a dry mouth, open smile that neither of us could break free of. (I seriously need to invest in Vaseline.) Then the director yells, “We’re going back LIVE on the air,” and the judges gave out their scores.

RELATED VIDEO: #DaddyDuties Maks Chmerkovskiy Talks Balancing DWTS & Fatherhood!

The scores weren’t perfect, but so what? It gives us room to grow and to give the judges exactly what they asked for in this week’s dance: more personality. I can tell you, I’m very excited for that very opportunity.

After the high of Monday’s show, Maks and I took Tuesday off so he could choreograph this week’s dance — and also, so I could recuperate after our 14-hour show day. (I seriously felt like I got hit by a bus.)

Our dance this week is the jive and, again, I’m going to reveal to you right now: I’m very nervous about it.

I’ve only ever had one encounter with the jive before this and I felt that was an utter fail. I really have no desire to repeat it. But as the days went on and I got to learn the steps, I also learned to fall in love with the dance — big surprise.

The jive is way more my method of a dancing. Unlike the salsa or most ballroom styles, I’m not imprisoned into a frame with my partner — which is something I’ve never really been good at. In addition, this week I get to do a little snippet of the type of dancing I do best in this week’s number. THANK YOU, MAKS!

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing with the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

And now, as I finish this blog, I am on my couch watching Discovery Channel and eating a DQ Blizzard. (I swear I didn’t ask for it.) All in all, I’m really excited about tomorrow’s show. The stage is my original artistic home. Yes, I’m tired. It’s no surprise. This is a lot for one person to go through. But like last week, it’s all just an adjustment.

I’m just really looking forward to seeing the judges faces when I bust out into my hip-hop moves!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.