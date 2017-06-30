Dancing with the Stars Winners: Where Are They Now?
Dancing with the Stars
Ballroom Blips? 16 Celebs You Forgot Competed on Dancing with the Stars
The Mirrorball Trophy proved elusive for these famous faces
By People Staff
Posted on
More
Are Bonner & Sharna Next? 12 Couples Who Found Romance in the DWTS Ballroom
7 Dancing with the Stars Feuds That Kicked Up Drama on the Dance Floor
1 of 16
KIM KARDASHIAN
Season 7 (2008)
Long before she broke the Internet, the Kimoji Kween tried her hand at a different kind of reality television alongside pro Mark Ballas. She headed home third — but no one really stood a chance going up against the season's eventual winner, Brooke Burke-Charvet, who went on to co-host the show from 2010–13. That said, the Kardashian family always finds a way! Three years after Kim's twirl on teh boards, her baby brother Rob Kardashian and his partner Cheryl Burke took second in season 13. —Aurelie Corinthios
2 of 16
DAVID HASSELHOFF
Season 11 (2010)
If there's one thing Baywatch fans learned in this season, it’s that The Hoff is better on the beach than he is in the ballroom. The actor, alongside partner Kym Johnson, survived the competition for just one week before getting the boot for his cha-cha. Safe to say, this was no smooth sailing. —Joelle Goldstein
3 of 16
PAMELA ANDERSON
Season 10 (2010)
The Baywatch bombshell danced her way to season 7 with Damian Whitewood before being shown the door. She returned in 2012 for DWTS All-Stars but was eliminated with partner Tristan MacManus in the first round. Anderson has continued her acting career, and as iconic the Baywatch babe, was in 2017’s movie version of the series. —Alexis Chestnov
4 of 16
JERRY SPRINGER
Season 3 (2006)
The talk show ringleader was barely edged out in week 7 when his foxtrot and mambo fell a few points behind the competition. Here’s hoping we get a special DWTS episode of The Jerry Springer Show where the season 3 contestants air out their elimination grievances. Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! —Benjamin Vanhoose
5 of 16
TRISTA SUTTER
Season 1 (2005)
The former Miami Heat cheerleader was one of just six stars vying for the Mirrorball Trophy on the show's first season. Sadly, her stint was short — she and partner Louis Van Amstel were the first sent home. But she's still the only Bachelorette to have graced the ballroom's dance floor! (Four Bachelors have competed — though none have won.) —Aurelie Corinthios
6 of 16
JOEY McINTYRE
Season 1 (2005)
True Blockheads will remember the NKOTB star's stint on the reality competition's inaurgural season. Though the triple threat is better known for his singing and acting, he actually managed to samba his way to third place with partner Ashly DelGrosso. —Lanford Beard
7 of 16
SHANNEN DOHERTY
Season 10 (2010)
The Beverly Hills, 90210 bad girl showed a softer side of herself during her two weeks competing with Mark Ballas. Despite dedicating the season to her father, who had suffered a stroke before Doherty signed on, the actress never quite quite Charmed voters enough with her first two performances — she was sent home first. —Lanford Beard
8 of 16
DENISE RICHARDS
Season 8 (2009)
Denise Richards made it to the week 3 with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Like her marriage to Charlie Sheen, it looks like this was yet another partnership with a bad boy that wasn't meant to last. —Alexis Chestnov
9 of 16
STEVE-O
Season 8 (2009)
Lasting six weeks before being booted off, Steve-O suffered several injuries throughout his time on the show. The Jackass star and dancing partner Lacey Schwimmer's final dance was a rumba, for which they received a 16 out of 30 from the judges. —Benjamin Vanhoose
10 of 16
SHANNON ELIZABETH
Season 6 (2008)
While American Pie's Shannon Elizabeth certainly looked the part alongside DWTS' most-decorated pro Derek Hough, they only managed to make it just past the show's midpoint, getting eliminated seventh due to stellar performances by the remaining cast. —Liam Berry
11 of 16
BILLY RAY CYRUS
Season 4 (2007)
The country music singer and actor danced his way to a top-five finish, putting together a nice run on the dance floor with partner Karina Smirnoff. But it was ultimately speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno who made it to the finish line and secured the Mirrorball Trophy. —Jack Henkels
12 of 16
MACY GRAY
Season 9 (2009)
The singer-songwriter best known for her 1999 single “I Try,” certainly did try on the ninth season of DWTS. Unfortunately for Gray and her partner Jonathan Roberts, their efforts were only enough to stave off elimination once, as they were the second pair say to quickstep out of the ballroom. —Jack Henkels
13 of 16
STEVE WOZNIAK
Season 8 (2009)
Due to his effusively positive energy and Teddy Bear-like appeal, the Woz and partner Karina Smirnoff managed to cha-cha their way to week 4, when they were finally eliminated due to low judge scores. Wozniak’s appearance was a nice boost for Apple's PR team, which was dealing with former CEO Steve Jobs' declining health at the time. —Liam Berry
14 of 16
TONI BRAXTON
Season 7 (2008)
Braxton proved she has more than just the chops to sing in a season that saw future-DWTS host Brooke Burke take home the gold. Braxton and partner Alec Mazo were eliminated fifth, and it certainly came as a surprise as they were a consistent couple from the start. Her sister Tamar later competed in season 21 and was similar the victim of a surprise elimination. File under: Unbreak Their Hearts. —Joelle Goldstein
15 of 16
PENN JILLETTE
Season 6 (2008)
There was, apparently, no room for magic on the show's sixth season. The world-famous illusionist and dance partner Kym Johnson were sent packing in the show's first round of eliminations. What would Teller have to say about this? Oh, right … —Liam Berry
16 of 16
MARGARET CHO
Season 11 (2010)
The funny lady's partnership with Louis Van Amstel was short-lived but full of pride. Cho headed home third in a season that was dominated controversial contestant Bristol Palin and Dirty Dancing star–turned–eventual winner Jennifer Grey. Hey, if anybody's going to put you in a corner, it might as well be Baby herself! —Lanford Beard
See Also
More
Dancing with the Stars Winners: Where Are They Now?
Are Bonner & Sharna Next? 12 Couples Who Found Romance in the DWTS Ballroom
7 Dancing with the Stars Feuds That Kicked Up Drama on the Dance Floor
More
'Meatball Power'! The Ladies of Jersey Shore Are Matchy-Matchy for Epic Reunion
Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Terrifying Seizure — and Why She Considers It a 'Gift': It 'Brought Perspective'
How Amy Poehler and Veep's Matt Walsh Started an Improv Empire — and Are Bringing It to Carnegie Hall
Hawaii Five-0 Shocker! Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim Exit Ahead of Season 8