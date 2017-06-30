Ballroom Blips? 16 Celebs You Forgot Competed on Dancing with the Stars

KIM KARDASHIAN

Season 7 (2008)

Long before she broke the Internet, the Kimoji Kween tried her hand at a different kind of reality television alongside pro Mark Ballas. She headed home third — but no one really stood a chance going up against the season's eventual winner, Brooke Burke-Charvet, who went on to co-host the show from 2010–13. That said, the Kardashian family always finds a way! Three years after Kim's twirl on teh boards, her baby brother Rob Kardashian and his partner Cheryl Burke took second in season 13. —Aurelie Corinthios