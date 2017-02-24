She’s gonna put in work, work, work, work, work! Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.

Though ABC has no official comment on the news ahead of the full cast reveal on Good Morning America next week, a source confirms the 20-year-old member of the hit girl pop group and global ambassador for the American cancer society will compete on the dance competition’s 24th season.

A second source confirms that dance pros Sharna Burgess and Jenna Johnson will be returning. The two join confirmed pros Witney Carson, brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy and Maks’ fiancée Peta Murgatroyd, who will hit the dance floor just two and a half months after giving birth to son Shai Aleksander.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Olympic medalist Simone Biles and former A-Team star Mr. T will also be joining the cast.

The upcoming season premieres next month, during the first two weeks of which time Fifth Harmony will be touring in Asia while writing and recording a new album, meaning Kordei’s partner will be flying back and forth with her to rehearse.B

But it’s not the first time a DWTS cast member has joined the competition with an already jam-packed schedule, and in seasons past, the show’s pros have regularly traveled to accommodate their celebrity partners.

On season 22, Wanya Morris competed while Boyz II Men was on a reunion tour, and Ginger Zee juggled the competition with her full-time job as GMA‘s weather anchor and her son Adrian, who was just 13 weeks old when the season premiered. In fact, season 23’s Laurie Hernandez was also on a gymnastics tour throughout the competition and she took home the Mirrorball Trophy — so anything is possible!

Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.