Find Out Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna's DWTS Advice for Their RHOBH Costar Erika Girardi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is known more for their fighting than their friendships, but Erika Girardi was feeling the love during Monday’s season premiere of Dancing with the Stars.

“Isn’t that nice for them to come out and just be sweet,” Girardi told PEOPLE after Monday’s episode of the ABC reality dance competition, where her RHOBH costars Lisa Rinna (with husband Harry Hamlin) and Eileen Davidson were in attendance to cheer her on. “It was really great.”

Girardi — who is also known by her stage name Erika Jayne — says she got advice from both Rinna, who competed on season 2 of DWTS, and their fellow housewife Lisa Vanderpump, who competed on season 16.

“They both really had a good time on the show,” said Girardi, who blogs about her experience on DWTS exclusively for PEOPLE. “They told me to ‘be yourself and have a good time — and don’t be competitive.’ ”

Girardi is grateful for the advice, but isn’t sure that last bit is for her.

“That never works for me,” she said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.