Dancing with the Stars Wedding on Hold! Inside Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's Decision to Push Back Ceremony

Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are apparently in no rush to cha cha down the aisle.

“Wedding plans have kind of been put on the back burner,” Slater told reporters after Monday’s season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. “We’re just so busy!”

Farber proposed to Slater live on DWTS last fall and initially the couple had discussed a Fall 2017 wedding, but now that they are both competing on season 24 of the ABC reality dance competition they are reconsidering their timeline.

“We were thinking August, right? But it’s kind of wedding season. A lot of people getting married over this summer,” said Slater, whose DWTS costars Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as well as judge Julianne Hough are all currently planning weddings. “Selfishly, I think I kind of want to stand out a little bit. So now I’m thinking maybe next year.”

But Slater swears she’s not a “bridezilla.”

“I kind of just want a fairy god mother to wave her wand and for me to turn up and have a great party and then get married and then kind of be done with it. Is that just anti-romantic?” she said.

But don’t think she hasn’t been planning things in her head.

“I want to do something different,” she said. “I want to be that couple that makes people go, ‘Oh my god! Did you go to that crazy wedding?’ I definitely have some surprises for Sasha planned already … but don’t mention it to him!”

For now, she’s enjoying competing alongside her fiancé on DWTS.

“We’re very supportive of each other — very loving,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s my backbone and I feel like I’m his backbone. I want us to get first and second. But I want to be first!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.