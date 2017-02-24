Derek Hough Bows Out of Dancing with the Stars Ballroom — Which Other Champion Won't Return for Season 24?

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars is right around the corner, but there are two notable — and beloved — pros who will not be returning to the reality competition series.

A source exclusively reveals to PEOPLE that pro dancer Derek Hough, who has six Mirror Ball trophies under his belt, will not be returning for the upcoming season of the ABC show. The dancer recently appeared on NBC’s Hairspray Live! and directed Michael Bublé’s latest music video and will be a judge alongside Jennifer Lopez on NBC’s upcoming reality dance competition World of Dance.

In addition to 31-year-old Hough — who last competed in season 23 with Marilu Henner — fellow professional and season 15 champion Tony Dovolani will not be returning, despite his hint at the beginning of February that he “might do another season” after taking a break for personal reasons last fall.

On Friday, Dovolani, 43, explained his reasoning as to why he will not be returning in a statement. “I wanted my fans to hear it from me first. I will not be on Dancing With the Stars this season, season 24,” the statement begins.

“While I will miss the show and interacting with our wonderful audiences, both at home and in the ballroom, I will continue to focus on growing my Dance With Me USA studios and teaching. I will also be traveling across the country performing and making personal appearances,” the statement continues. “I will be hosting my second annual Tony Dovolani Foundation: Golf For Special Needs Children tournament on July 14. I am honored to be a member of the PGA Player and Coaching Development Committee and look forward to contributing to the future of professional golf.”

Though Hough and Dovolani – as well as Jenna Johnson – will not be returning as pros this season, the list of stars has begun to come together with many new faces joining the ballroom: Olympic medalist Simone Biles, former A-Team star Mr. T and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei have signed on for the dancing competition and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson and Peta Murgatroyd will be back as pros, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.