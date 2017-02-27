Dancing with the Stars: Cheryl Burke Will Not Return for Season 24

Dancing with the Stars will be down another familiar face when it returns for season 24 on March 20.

Cheryl Burke has decided not return to the ABC reality dance competition this spring, the pro dancer’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The fan-favorite pro — who will resume her live stage tour Love on the Floor in June and, according to a source, is fielding network hosting opportunities — returned to DWTS last fall after a few season off and competed with Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

PEOPLE has also confirmed that Burke’s fellow pros Derek Hough, Tony Dovolani, Jenna Johnson, Karina Smirnoff and Mark Ballas will also not be competing this season.

RELATED VIDEO: Report: Simone Biles and Mr. T Will Compete on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars

Their colleagues Witney Carson, Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber and Keo Motsepe are among the pros who will compete alongside a celeb roster that includes Glee star Heather Morris, Erika Girardi (a.k.a. Erika Jayne) of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actress and comedian Charo, Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, former A-Team star Mr. T, professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton, and Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei.

ABC has no official comment on casting news ahead of this Wednesday’s full cast reveal on Good Morning America.

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.