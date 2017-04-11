Dance Moms Alum Chloe Lukasiak Writes New Inspirational Book: Says the Show Was 'High-Stress and Intense' with Constant Fighting

She may only be 15 years old, but Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak‘s list of achievements continues to grow. The latest addition? A new book!

“It’s definitely stuff I don’t think my fans know about me,” Lukasiak exclusively tells PEOPLE of her book, Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World. “It’s the ultimate behind-the-scenes of my life. It’s something really close to my heart. I’ve always been the self-proclaimed nerd of the group. I love reading and writing so this just seemed so natural and so right. It’s been a crazy journey so far.”

Lukasiak, who spent the first four seasons on Lifetime’s Dance Moms, suddenly left in 2014 after her coach, Abby Lee Miller aggressively mocked her physical appearance in public.

“The reason for leaving the show was my old teacher mocked my eye very bluntly; I was dealing with some serious health issues,” says Lukasiak. “[My exit] was very abrupt and I didn’t expect to leave obviously. But after that happened my mom and I just kind of talked about it and it didn’t seem right to go back.”

“It didn’t feel like it was a good environment for me to be in anymore. I don’t regret what I did at all,” she continues. “I’m very happy I left when I did. I think it only would’ve gotten way worse. I don’t think that would’ve been good for my mom or me, for our mental state. Everything happens for a reason so I was glad I left.”

In an exclusive excerpt from the book, Lukasiak goes into to detail about what her Dance Moms experience was really like.

“Looking back, my time on Dance Moms seems like a whirlwind of dancing …but also fighting. The parents were always fighting — with one another, with Abby. Anyone who’s watched the show knows about these fights,” she writes.

She adds: “In any case, after the first season, we girls learned to make the most of the situation. Obviously, the show was high-stress and intense. Obviously, there was conflict. But we decided to ignore the bad; instead of listening to the fighting, we figured, ‘let’s just go have fun!'”

Though Miller recently announced her departure from the series after seven seasons, the show must go on. This time with dance expert Cheryl Burke.

“Cheryl is really, really amazing,” Lukasiak says. “She’s so encouraging and she’s always trying to bring out the best in us, but in the most positive way. She’s always pushing us. I’ve only known her for a few weeks but I’m honored to be able to say I’ve been trained by her by a short amount of time. It’s been

Though Lukasiak could not confirm whether or not she will be featured on season 8, the social media posts speak volumes.

Broke the curse #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Puppy love 🐶 @chloelukasiak #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World, which is set to be released in January 2018 via Bloomsbury Publishing, is available for pre-order on Amazon.