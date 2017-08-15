Chloe Lukasiak and her mom Christi Lukasiak think Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke was the perfect addition to Dance Moms because “she has a crazy dance mom too!”

The mother-daughter duo tell PEOPLE Now that with Burke now at the helm of the Lifetime series, it’s “such a nice change.”

Burke, who was brought on to Dance Moms after Abby Lee Miller’s spat with production and 366-day prison sentence, is “so encouraging and she’s been in the same exact position as us and she understands what we’re going through,” says Chloe.

Chloe and Christi are making their own return to the series after leaving back in season 4 following constant sparring with Miller.

Now things are different, the Lukasiaks say.

“I think it was, like, in the first season of Dance Moms I mentioned how dancers shouldn’t be yelled at for their differences,” says Chloe, 16. “Like I said, my friend Maddie [Ziegler], we were always compared and I said, ‘We shouldn’t be compared because we have different strengths and weaknesses,’ and that’s something that Cheryl really capitalized on — how to bring out the best in all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dance Moms Chloe Lukasiak Says Maddie Ziegler Dance Rivalry ‘Was Never Really an Issue’

When it comes to dealing with the typically outspoken mothers, Christi says that Burke, 33, has it mastered.

“Cheryl is no doormat,” Christi tells PEOPLE Now. “Like she does not take any garbage from the moms and she puts us in our place … I respect her very much, so she shuts us up a lot.”

For her part, Burke has said she wanted to take a different approach to teaching the girls than Miller did.

“I am still strict, I’m stern and I expect the best out of my students,” Burke told Steve Harvey earlier this year. “But I do it in a way that’s loving and it’s caring, and I try not to intimidate them or traumatize the kids.”

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.