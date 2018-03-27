Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Released from Prison

Abby Lee Miller has been released from prison, PEOPLE confirms.

The Dance Moms star had been serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California since July. According to TMZ, she’s been transferred to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a halfway house that provides a structured and supervised environment where she’ll be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance.

She’s reportedly scheduled to be released May 25.

Abby Lee Miller Vince Flores

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying up $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

She reported to the correctional institution to begin her sentence in July 2017.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” Miller, 51, told PEOPLE in April. “I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

But she made the most of her time.

In December, the controversial reality TV star announced that she had passed two classes she had been taking while serving her sentence.

“Feeling extremely proud of myself!! Passed my Real estate class and my got my Personal finance class diploma. #itsnevertoolate” she wrote on social media.

Last month, Entertainment Tonight reported Miller had lost about 100 pounds and was feeling “great.” And Miller posted a photo of herself on Instagram in January wearing a prison uniform and posed up with some of her visitors.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” Miller wrote in the caption.

Abby Lee Miller/Instagram

“My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” she continued. “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

“I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time,” she concluded the caption. “I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤ ( and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc.”