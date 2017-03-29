Dance Moms Drama! Abby Lee Miller 'Hasn't Been Told' She's Officially Out as Cheryl Burke Begins to Film

Two days after Abby Lee Miller abruptly opted out of Dance Moms, her replacement has stepped on set.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke, 32, began filming for Dance Moms on Wednesday after Miller, 50, announced her resignation in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Despite Miller’s fiery post on Monday, which claimed she had been “manipulated and disrespected” by producers, a rep for the reality star says news of her replacement has come as a shock, telling PEOPLE: “We haven’t been told anything about Abby being replaced or released from the show other than seeing the stories run last night.”

But another source familiar with the situation tells PEOPLE that “Cheryl is happy, and the moms and girls are excited too.”

Burke, whose move to the Lifetime show was first reported by Entertainment Tonight, was a professional dancer on 19 seasons of DWTS and became the show’s first female pro to win two consecutive Mirrorball Trophies with celebrity partners Drew Lachey in the second season and Emmitt Smith in the third season. Burke left the show in season 19 after her contract expired but returned in August 2016 to compete on season 23 with Olympian Ryan Lochte.

Miller’s decision to quit comes as the choreographer finds herself in the midst of a bankruptcy fraud case. She is facing up to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty in October to attempting to hide $775,000 of income during proceedings following a 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and to failing to report $120,000 in Australian currency that she allegedly brought into the country illegally.

Officials postponed Miller’s sentencing court date in February.