Damian Lewis Reveals He Was Hungover When Steven Spielberg Cast Him in Band of Brothers

Damian Lewis‘ stroke of luck came after one too many drinks during a night out in Los Angeles.

The Billions actor, 47, revealed the story behind his big break in the lead role of Major Richard “Dick” Winters in the 2001 HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

Lewis told TODAY‘s Willie Geist on Friday that he had auditioned for the role with Tom Hanks, and celebrated a good day by having drinks.

“I go out and get absolutely hammered. I’m so excited. I’m in L.A. I did a really good audition for Tom Hanks,” Lewis said. “I come back at 3 in the morning and I get a phone call at 8 o’clock. ‘Damian, Steven [Spielberg] would like to meet you now, can you be here by nine?'”

He continued, “I have three showers, 17 cups of coffee and I go in shaking. And Steven is there, and he’s already got his video on his shoulder and then they offered me the role, there in the room. It was great. It was a great day.”

The show was executive produced by Spielberg and Hanks, who had previously worked on the 1998 World War II film Saving Private Ryan.

Band of Brothers won Emmy and Golden Globe awards in 2001 for best miniseries.

Since Lewis’ made a splash with his portrayal he’s acted in several shows such as Homeland and Billions, in which he currently stars.