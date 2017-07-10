Pretty, Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good! Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Be Back in October

Some pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good news: Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning to HBO for its ninth season on Oct. 1.

The show, created by and starring Larry David, first aired in 2000 and concluded after eight seasons in 2011. Featuring David as a version of himself, Curb Your Enthusiasm was nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its decade-long run and won statues for editing and directing. In 2003, it won the Golden Globe for best television series — comedy or musical.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Star Jeff Garlin, who plays Larry’s manager, previously told Entertainment Weekly the storyline of the new season is “kind of crazy.” “It’s what people dig about the show,” he teased.

Along with Garlin and David, cast members Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and J.B. Smoove are also set to appear.

Season 9 makes its debut this Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com