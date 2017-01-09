Life of the Party! Cuba Gooding Jr. Lets Loose with KFC Bucket on His Head After the Globes

It’s safe to say Cuba Gooding Jr.‘s evening was finger-lickin’ good.

After the Golden Globes ended, the actor — who was a part of the highly-acclaimed ensemble of The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — partied and danced the night away, all while wearing a KFC bucket on his head.

“This is without a doubt THE CRAZIEST N-word I know @cubagoodingjr,” Marlon Wayans wrote in a tweet showing his pal using the fast food container as a hat.

And it appears the comedian could not get over Gooding Jr.’s afterparty style, as he shared the same photo with a different caption later on in the evening. He captioned the second version: “CAPTION THIS!!!! I can’t!!! Laughing too hard … love this NUT! #whiteboywasted.”

The party kept going, as Wayans took to Instagram yet again to share a video of Gooding Jr. stopping, dropping and rolling on the dance floor.

“If you ain’t partying like @cubagoodingjr then you ain’t partying!!! This n—a is on “imaginary” stop dancing DROP and ROLL #goldenglobes2017,” Wayans wrote.

Meanwhile, Gooding Jr. shared photos from his more dapper moments at the annual awards show, and posted a photo of himself doing a once-over in the mirror before his big night out.

While his award-winning series was a hit for critics and audiences alike, Gooding Jr. admitted in April of last year that he was “relieved” to be done.

“[I’m] working on the fact that I’m trying to just process that mentality from my frame of mind,” he told reporters at the 5th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

“I was in a dark place with it,” Gooding Jr. also said, explaining that the reception he got from people he didn’t know – “famous or not” – was “overwhelming.”