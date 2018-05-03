Southern Charm’s Craig Conover on Ex Naomie Olindo’s Rumored New Beau: ‘I’m Happy For Her’

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover isn’t upset that his ex Naomi Olindo appears to be moving on.

Days after Olindo posted a flirty photo of herself cozying up to a man on social media, Conover said he wishes his ex nothing but the best.

“I’m happy for her,” Conover told PEOPLE at the NBC Summer Press Day on Wednesday in Universal City, California.

“I knew him before,” the reality star continued. “It’s what she wanted. She wanted someone with, like, a very structured job, with a real job.”

“Her making it official was weird, but they had been together for a while,” he added.

The man in the photo was tagged as Metul Shah, who appears to be an anesthesiology doctor based in Charleston, South Carolina. A rep for Olindo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

But while Conover doesn’t mind that Olindo has moved on, he hopes that means she won’t get involved in his business anymore.

“As long as she stays out of my life, then I’m happy for her. I just don’t want her getting involved with anything I’m doing,” he said.

After dating for nearly three years, Conover and Olindo ended their relationship last September.

Although at the time of their breakup, Olindo said the pair were “still great friends,” Conover told PEOPLE they hadn’t really talked in a while.

“I mean, we’re civil. We’ll see each other and we’ll say ‘hi’. But I don’t think we’ve said more than ‘hi’ in a while,” he explained.

Conover said he doesn’t have any plans to rush into a new relationship right away.

“I have my crushes here and there, but I’m just trying to travel and keep my head clear. It’s cool. I really enjoy getting out of Charleston and meeting new people and the blinders are starting to come off, I think,” he said, adding that he keeps his private life “very quiet.”

“Craig’s back out there,” his friend and Southern Charm costar Austin Kroll added.

“I’m back out there,” Conover agreed. “It’s been like that since Christmas. I’m not rushing into anything.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.